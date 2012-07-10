ITV Studios America Inks Overall Deal With One Louder Productions

ITV Studios America has entered into an overall deal with Bob Kusbit's One Louder Productions Inc.

Kusbit has developed numerous shows -- mainly for MTV -- which include Total Request Live, Spring Break, New Year's Eve in Times Square and MADE. In 2002, Kusbit launched One Louder Productions, where he serves as the president, CEO and executive producer.

"Bob is a prolific, versatile producer and executive who understands what works, and what people watch. His experience, extensive industry contacts and his company's project base and team, makes One Louder Productions and Bob ideal partners at ITV Studios as we continually grow our worldwide presence." said Paul Buccieri, managing director, ITV Studios International and president & CEO, ITV Studios America.

Kusbit added, "ITV Studios America is one of the fastest-growing and most successful independent production companies in the U.S., with extraordinary outreach around the world. I couldn't ask for a better partner, working with Paul Buccieri and his team, as I continue to create and develop new programming for the global marketplace."