ITV grabs interactive Millionaire rights

Britain's ITV has scored broadcasting rights to the first interactive TV version of the internationally popular quiz show Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Reuters reports.

ITV said it bought the UK interactive TV rights for Millionaire, as well as the UK rights for online games, already a hit in Germany and the United States. ITV2, its sister digital channel, will launch a new service later this year allowing digital TV viewers for the first time to play along with the program as they watch.

ITV's main owners, Granada Group and Carlton Communications, have a stated aim of cross-promoting the ITV brand across many different platforms.