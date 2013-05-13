ITV Acquires Controlling Stake in High Noon Entertainment
ITV has acquired a controlling stake of reality production company
High Noon Entertainment, the U.K.-based TV network announced Monday. The acquisition
comes after ITV's acquisition of Gurney Productions in December.
High Noon Entertainment produces such unscripted series as
TLC's Cake Boss and VH1's Tough Love.
Paul Buccieri, managing director of ITV Studios
International and president and CEO of ITV Studios America, will directly
oversee High Noon.
"Jim [Berger, CEO of High Noon] and his talented team
have built High Noon Entertainment into a successful player in the U.S. nonscripted
market. They have limitless creativity and an inventive approach across
multiple genres for a wide range of networks," said Buccieri.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.