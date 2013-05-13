ITV Acquires Controlling Stake in High Noon Entertainment

ITV has acquired a controlling stake of reality production company

High Noon Entertainment, the U.K.-based TV network announced Monday. The acquisition

comes after ITV's acquisition of Gurney Productions in December.





High Noon Entertainment produces such unscripted series as

TLC's Cake Boss and VH1's Tough Love.





Paul Buccieri, managing director of ITV Studios

International and president and CEO of ITV Studios America, will directly

oversee High Noon.





"Jim [Berger, CEO of High Noon] and his talented team

have built High Noon Entertainment into a successful player in the U.S. nonscripted

market. They have limitless creativity and an inventive approach across

multiple genres for a wide range of networks," said Buccieri.



