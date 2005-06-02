It's Raining Two and a Half Men

CBS isn't wasting any time getting more viewers excited about Two and a Half Men, the sitcom the network is scheduling at 9 p.m. Mondays this fall, in the same slot where Everybody Loves Raymond thrived.



The network will broadcast 2 ½ hours of Two and a Half Men episodes—all repeats—on June 6 from 8:30-11 p.m.to make sure the series gets a solid sampling.

On May 23, the week after the Raymond finale, CBS aired a new Men episode in the old Raymond slot folllowed by a repeat of the sitcom starring Charlie Sheen at 9:30, its old time slot.