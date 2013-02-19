It's Primetime for Media Stocks

As the stock market

flirts with its all-time high of 14,164.53 on the Dow Jones Industrial Average,

most media stocks have been climbing even faster than the Dow and are

approaching record territory.

In an improving

economy, the conventional wisdom is that companies that depend on advertising

would outperform, said Brian Wieser, analyst at Pivotal Research. That was true

in the opposite direction when the economic crisis hit, and media stocks

nose-dived and recovered only slowly.

Last year was a

great one for media stocks, with shares of Discovery and Comcast leading the

way with gains of more than 60%. Going forward, media stocks "can outperform

the market, they sure can. 'Will they' is another question," Wieser said.



So far this year,

they continue to rise. Discovery and Viacom have jumped more than 12%, CBS is

up almost 12%, News Corp. and Time Warner have gained 11%, Disney 10%, Comcast

9% and Scripps Networks is plus almost 7%. Overall, the Dow is up 6%.

Rising stock prices

are obviously important to investors. They are also important to top executives

who have significant holdings and are granted stock and options as part of

their annual compensation. Wieser also notes that rising stock prices create

enthusiasm and momentum that can boost the interest of vendors and customers,

such as programmers and advertisers, to work with the company.

The gains by media

stocks did not abate with the perception that ad revenue growth slowed in the

fourth quarter. "For the most part, this earnings season has supported the view

that the media business models may have a greater ability to drive margins

higher than many have anticipated," John Janedis of UBS said in a recent

research note. "For the fourth quarter, earnings have come in better across the

board on weaker than expected revenue from advertising and film. The good news

is that ad growth will accelerate somewhat from 4Q driven by greater volume and

marginally higher pricing exiting the quarter."

Janedis' top picks

in the sector are Time Warner and CBS.

Todd Juenger of

research firm Sanford C. Bernstein is also bullish. "Generally we believe 2013

ought to be another good year for the sector," Juenger said in a recent report.

"The same business drivers that propelled 2012 are still in place. Affiliate

fees are safe and contracted, and cord-cutting remains a hypothesis rather than

a reality. We are cautiously optimistic on advertising demand."

Despite that

optimism about advertising, Juenger favors companies poised to benefit the most

from increases in affiliate fees and international growth, and those that have

the best programming cost structure.

"Frankly, the most

important item this quarter- and every other quarter-for media companies is:

What is the state of TV advertising? How is the demand environment holding up?

What visibility do we have? Should we be worried? It seems like over the past

year the intensity of those questions has been stronger than ever, given the

high level of uncertainty about the macro environment combined with the

unprecedented volatility of ratings," he said.

Bernstein currently

rates Disney, News Corp. and Discovery as "outperform" companies, CBS and Time

Warner as "market perform" and Viacom as "underperform."

Earlier this month,

Scripps Networks reported slower than expected advertising revenue, and its

stock took a quick dive. But after a reassuring conference call, some analysts

thought the sell-off was an overreaction. In a note called "Less Heartburn Than

We First Thought," Michael Nathanson of Nomura Securities said that he was

leaving his target price for Scripps Network share unchanged at $58.

Increased dividends

and share buybacks have been as big a factor in media stock gains as advancing

revenue and operational efficiency, noted Anthony DiClemente of Barclays

Capital. "With certain media companies generating incremental cash through the

divestiture of non-core businesses, we believe return of capital trends could

improve from here," DiClemente said. "Importantly, high-priced/dilutive

acquisitions have been scarce, an indication of more disciplined management

teams."

Pivotal's Wieser

notes that with lots of cash on their balance sheets and low interest rates,

media companies don't need to rely on the high price of their stock to make

acquisitions.

And though media

companies are squeezing costs to boost profit margins, "If it's a company that

views itself as having great growth prospects, then retaining cash and plowing

it into the businesses is the focus," Wieser said.