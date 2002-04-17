It's over for Ally

Variety reported late Wednesday that Ally McBeal will wrap production after a five-year run

on Fox.

The show's star, Calista Flockhart, and the rest of the

cast and crew were given the news late Wednesday afternoon that the show's

mastermind, David E. Kelley, has decided to pull the plug on the comedy-drama.

Following a burst of creative and commercial success last season from

the addition of troubled actor Robert Downey Jr., the show sunk back in the

ratings this year, despite the presence of rocker/actor Jon Bon Jovi.



Kelley is now expected to focus his attention on his upcoming new series

The Girls Club, Variety reports.There's no word yet on how

Ally will wrap up.