It's over for Ally
Variety reported late Wednesday that Ally McBeal will wrap production after a five-year run
on Fox.
The show's star, Calista Flockhart, and the rest of the
cast and crew were given the news late Wednesday afternoon that the show's
mastermind, David E. Kelley, has decided to pull the plug on the comedy-drama.
Following a burst of creative and commercial success last season from
the addition of troubled actor Robert Downey Jr., the show sunk back in the
ratings this year, despite the presence of rocker/actor Jon Bon Jovi.
Kelley is now expected to focus his attention on his upcoming new series
The Girls Club, Variety reports.There's no word yet on how
Ally will wrap up.
