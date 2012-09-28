It's Early, But Viewers Again Watch Broadcast Primetime Series on DVR in Droves

DVR viewing of broadcast network primetime shows for the new

season increased by a large percentage during the early September premieres of

new and returning series compared to last

season, based on Nielsen live-plus-three-day 18-49 demo ratings

data released earlier this week.





Of 17 returning shows that made their season premieres prior

to this week, 10 outpaced their live-plus-three-day gains from last season,

which were up significantly from the 2010-11 season.





Viewers, it appears, are trying to catch as many shows

as possible, though more of them are watching in DVR playback mode than

last season, which could mean a lot more commercial skipping. The Nielsen

numbers, however, do not include data from the official premiere week,

which began on Sept. 24, when the bulk of the new and returning shows

began airing their new season episodes.





Still, the early increased percentages in delayed viewing

for some of the shows are sizable. On NBC, the season premiere of The Office

on Sept. 20 drew a live-plus-same-day 18-49 rating of 2.1, but its live-plus-three-day

rating was a 3.0-a 43% increase. And that's on top of a 39% increase that The Office had for live-plus-three-day

viewing last season vs. the 2010-11 season.





Through the first two new episodes of NBC's Parenthood,

which premiered its season on Sept. 11, the series averaged a 1.8 18-49 rating

live and a 2.5 live-plus-three-day rating, a 35% increase over last season,

which was up 37% from the 2010-11 season.





Also on NBC, Parks and Recreation premiered on Sept.

20 with a live 1.7 rating which grew to a 2.3 for live-plus-three-days, itself

a 35% increase over last year's live-plus-three-day rating. And Up All Night, which

premiered the same night, drew a 1.3 live rating that rose to a 1.8 over the

three-day period, a 38% increase.





The first two episodes of NBC's The Voice on Mondays

averaged a 4.5 live rating and a 5.2 live-plus-three-day rating, and two

episodes of The Voice on Tuesdays averaged a 4.3 live rating, which

jumped up to a 5.0 for three days, increases of 16% for each of the nights over

last season.





On a percentage-of-increase basis, NBC's Grimm showed

the largest gain from live to three-day ratings. Grimm, which premiered

on Aug. 13 and aired four new episodes during the Nielsen measurement period,

averaged a 1.7 18-49 live rating, which shot up to a 2.6 rating over three

days, a 53% increase. And that was on top of a 60% increase it showed over

2010-11.





The increases for Fox's returning shows were also high. Glee's first two episodes this season

averaged a 3.0 same-day rating, which rose to a 4.2 for three days, an increase

of 40%. Bones premiered with a live rating of 2.3, rising to a 2.9, which

was a 28% increase in its 18-49 rating. The X Factor saw its live 18-49 rating for its first two episodes

on Wednesday and Thursday rise 17% and 16% respectively for live-plus-three-day

numbers.





On ABC, Shark Tank

premiered with a 1.8 18-49 rating that rose to 2.2 for live-plus-three-day, a

hike of 22%. On CBS, Survivor:Philippines premiered with a live

rating of 3.2 that grew to 3.7 through three days, a 16% increase.





When judging whether a new series is successful or not, the

live-plus-three-day ratings have to be factored in. Fox's Mob Doctor

premiered with a 1.5 but rose to a 1.7 in the three days that followed, an

increase of 20%. That is not an especially impressive a total.





Two episodes of NBC's freshman series The New Normal

averaged a 2.4 live, but that grew to a 3.0 when factoring in the three days,

an increase of 26%. And NBC's much-hyped sci-fi series Revolution

premiered with a live 18-49 rating of 4.1, but that increased to a 5.4 in live-plus-three-days,

a ratings hike of 32%.





There are many more shows to consider, and the bulk of the

premieres are happening this week. So the next round of Nielsen data on live-plus-three-day

ratings vs. live will shed even more light on the continuing growth of viewers relying

more on watching primetime favorites in delayed mode. Advertisers should be

watching this data carefully.