It’sBaaaaaaaack!

Let’s be honest: Upfront week has increasingly stunk the

last couple of years. For one thing, the parties, like so

many child stars, have either dropped way off or died altogether.

Multiple extremely influential television-industry

journalists have, for instance, carefully documented (and mourned) the depleted supply of

shrimp. Nielsen is said to be working feverishly

on a metric directly correlating previous

year’s ratings fall-offs with this withering

supply of shellfish. And you thought

that they weren’t innovating fast enough

over there.

The malaise, however, has gone beyond

the soirees, as there have been plenty of

other reasons upfront week has turned from

winner to bummer of late.

First, we’ve had a run of really terrible

presentations in recent years, though with

varying results. Fox’s ill-fated show in a New

York armory a couple of years ago couldn’t

have gone much worse, but all that network

did then was go out and haul in a record

upfront cash grab—not exactly a rallying

cry for the importance of a huge upfront

presentation.

But stinkers don’t always turn out so well.

The low point was probably NBC’s upfront

a few years back, when the biggest thing

they had to crow about was the return of

Jerry Seinfeld to the network. And we’re

not talking about Jerry in The Marriage Ref,

a show he’s not even on most of the time.

That would’ve been OK.

Nope, 2007 was when NBC strongly

touted a series of interstitials featuring Jerry

promoting one of his movies—Bee Movie

from DreamWorks. That’s right: NBC took

valuable upfront time to push commercials.

This basically led NBC to wave the white

flag on the whole upfront presentation idea

for a couple of years.

It’s always fun to joke about the parties

and the presentations, but it’s better news

to report that for the first time in years, everyone

is understandably looking forward

to upfront week once again. Even the most

jaded television veteran can’t help but feel

good heading to New York. As someone said

to me last week, “Upfront week is starting

to feel like upfront week again.” Optimism

is back in vogue.

The reason is simple: The industry had

two serious problems heading into last year’s upfront week, and a year later, both

have been corrected.

The first major issue involved money; it

wasn’t a question of whether the upfront

would be up or down, but rather, how low

it would go. This year, however, bean counters

are eagerly sharpening their pencils:

There is apparently money in them thar

hills. It’s pretty hard to find anyone who

disagrees with the idea that there will be

an increase in the sheer amount of dollars

flowing into the 2010 upfront. And from

both a bottom-line and buzz perspective,

we could all use it.

Now, many people warn that an increased

upfront means little in the grand scheme of

things, that total ad spend will be flat or

even down on the year, and that’s all that

matters. To those people, a simple message:

Go to hell. What are you, Mets fans? Just

enjoy the current ride, and quit focusing on

the inevitable fall.

The second big fix is that the networks

seem to have regained something they had

lost around this time in each of the past

couple of years: our trust. Due to a perfect

storm of reasons ranging from the writers’ strike to a collective development slump to

an increase in competition from elsewhere,

the networks just couldn’t get many rookies

to stick.

Two years ago, we went through all that

song and dance, and just one show—one

show—stuck on any network: CBS’s The

Mentalist. So we stopped believing what

they told us about these hot new projects.

But this week last year, the networks

unveiled a slate that looked like it had a

bounce in its step. I bought in, and put a

photo of NCIS: Los Angeles’ LL Cool J on

B&C’s cover with the headline “Call It a Network

Comeback.” Thankfully, the viewers

responded, as a bevy of new shows from

Glee to Modern Family to The Good Wife became

legitimate rookie sensations.

So this time, as we all sit in those big

Manhattan venues while the networks tell

us how big these shows are going to be, we

should all believe them just a little more

than we have recently. And then head to the

parties to stuff our faces with shrimp.