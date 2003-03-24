ITN, Australian b'casting staffers killed

Terry Lloyd, 50, a correspondent for Britain's ITN, and Paul Moran, 39, from

Australian broadcaster ABC TV network, have been killed while covering the war

in Iraq, according to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

They appear to be the first journalists to die in the conflict.

ITN's ITV News said Lloyd and his crew were "caught in gunfire at Iman

Anas as they were driving toward Basra in two civilian vehicles, unconnected

with any military convoy."

ITN cameraman Daniel Demoustier was injured in the incident, and two other

ITN staffers, French cameraman Fred Nerac and Lebanese translator Hussein Osman,

are missing.

Lloyd had just celebrated 20 years with ITN. He was the first ITN

correspondent killed on the job in the news service's 48-year history.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Moran was killed March 22 as the

result of a car bomb in Iraqi Kurdistan.