ITIF Backs ISP's Six Strikes Warnings

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, whose

board members include executives at Intel, Apple and Qualcomm, has endorsed the

ISP-backed"six strikes" initiative for educating/warning Web users about

online piracy.





Calling digital piracy serious problem -- 25% of the bits on

the Internet are infringing, according to the group -- ITIF labeled the effort

a small step, but one that makes "considerable improvements over the

status quo without altering due process or violating the privacy of lawful

users."





The initiative, backed by major ISPs Comcast, Time Warner

Cable, Cablevision, AT&T and Verizon, through the Center for Copyright

Information (CCI) consortium, consists of a series of alerts to customers when

they illegally access content via peer-to-peer networks, with those alerts eventually

warning of stronger ISP measures like slowing traffic or redirecting users who

continue to infringe.





CCI executive director Jill Lesser has said that while

consumers will get notice of the implementation, most consumers won't get

alerts and may not be aware of the program because they are not engaging in

peer-to-peer file sharing. The alerts are only about peer-to-peer sharing and

not other types of piracy, although the effort could be expanded.