ITI Names Privacy Exec
The Information Technology
Industry Council (ITI) has named Yael Weinman as its new VP of global
privacy policy, as well as general counsel.
Weinman, who will join ITI in April, comes from the Federal
Trade Commission, where she had been attorney adviser for commissioner Julie
Brill.
The move comes as privacy issues become trade issues.
"Under the cloak of privacy concerns, some governments are setting up
discriminatory trade barriers that frustrate our industry's ability to compete
and grow," said John Neuffer, senior VP, Global Policy, in commenting on
the new hire. "Yael will be leading the charge to drive balanced approaches to
privacy that enhance innovation while also protecting an individual's personal
data."
Weinman has been at the FTC since 2002.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.