ITI Names Privacy Exec

The Information Technology

Industry Council (ITI) has named Yael Weinman as its new VP of global

privacy policy, as well as general counsel.





Weinman, who will join ITI in April, comes from the Federal

Trade Commission, where she had been attorney adviser for commissioner Julie

Brill.





The move comes as privacy issues become trade issues.

"Under the cloak of privacy concerns, some governments are setting up

discriminatory trade barriers that frustrate our industry's ability to compete

and grow," said John Neuffer, senior VP, Global Policy, in commenting on

the new hire. "Yael will be leading the charge to drive balanced approaches to

privacy that enhance innovation while also protecting an individual's personal

data."





Weinman has been at the FTC since 2002.