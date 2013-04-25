It Takes More Than Median Age to Save or Kill a Veteran Broadcast Series

Contrary to what some may believe, the median age audience

of a broadcast network TV series doesn't seem to factor in very much when

network execs ponder the fate of veteran series. Heading into the last month of

the current TV season, it appears that the oldest- and youngest-skewing broadcast

veteran primetime series—CBS drama Blue Bloods and Fox animated comedy Family Guy, respectively—will both be

renewed. Meanwhile, the second oldest-skewing series, CBS drama CSI: NY,

and the third youngest-skewing series, Fox's animated series TheCleveland Show, may get the

ax.

Blue Bloods has a median age audience of 62.5, just

ahead of CSI: NY, whose

audience averages 61.8 according to Nielsen data. On the low end, Family Guy

has a median age audience of 30.6, just a bit younger than TheCleveland Show, whose average viewer is 31.1.

The third, fourth and fifth oldest-skewing shows—ABC's Dancing

With the Stars results show

(61.7), DancingWith the Stars (61.7) and CBS drama The Good

Wife (61.1)—are coming back next season, but the sixth oldest, CBS freshman

drama Vegas (61) is on the bubble. The seventh oldest-skewing series,

CBS newsmagazine 60 Minutes (60.7) will most certainly keep on ticking

next season, as will the eighth oldest-skewing series, CBS drama The

Mentalist (60.2). The ninth oldest-skewing series, ABC drama Body of

Proof (60) is on the bubble, but No. 10, CBS drama NCIS (60), is the

most-watched drama on all of television, averaging 18.6 million viewers per

week. It also averages a 3.2 18-49 rating which is tops among all broadcast

dramas in the demo.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the

second-youngest-skewing series, the Fox animated show AmericanDad

(30.8), and the fourth-youngest, Fox's Bob's Burgers (31.5), will both

be back. The fifth-youngest series, CW drama Gossip Girl (32), has ended

its series run this season, while the sixth-youngest , Fox's animated classic The

Simpsons (33), has been renewed. The seventh youngest-skewing series, CW's The

Carrie Diaries (33.3) is on the bubble, and the eighth youngest, CW's 90210

(33.7) also ended it series run this season.

Rounding out the top 10 youngest-skewing series, No. 9 is

Fox sitcom New Girl (34.1), which has been renewed as has been No. 10,

CW's Vampire Diaries (34.2).

Fox did renew the 11th youngest series, The

Mindy Project (34.9), but cancelled the 12th youngest-skewing, Ben

and Kate (38).

Broadcast dramas are usually given a little more leeway

because dramas traditionally skew older. If CBS does cancel CSI: NY,

which is still once of the most-watched dramas on TV, averaging 9.5 million

viewers a week, the cancellation would probably be because its 18-49 rating is

a 1.4. However, CBS has already renewed its other Friday night drama Blue

Bloods, which also averages a 1.4 in the demo.

Other older-skewing shows already renewed include CBS drama NCIS:

Los Angeles with a median age audience of 59.7, ABC drama Castle (58.7),

CBS dramas Person of Interest (58.3), CSI (57.8), Elementary (57.5), Fox' drama Bones (53.8) and Hawaii Five-0 (56.6), with Criminal

Minds (56) on the bubble. NBC freshman drama Chicago Fire (54.1) is

also expected to be renewed.

Looking younger again, Fox has renewed musical dramedy Glee (38.9) and Raising Hope

(41.1).

The oldest-skewing comedy on broadcast television is ABC's Last

Man Standing (56.7), followed closely by freshman comedy Malibu Country

(56.5), but those numbers are somewhat to be expected since they both air on

Friday night when more younger viewers are out.

Five CBS comedies skew older than 50: Two and a Half Men

(52.7), Mike & Molly (52.1), The Big BangTheory (51.3),

Rules of Engagement (50.8) and 2 Broke Girls (50.1). Two other

ABC sitcoms also skew over 50, The Middle (51.2) and The Neighbors

(50.6). But it should be noted that all five of the CBS sitcoms are among the

highest-rated on television, period.

Conversely, four NBC comedies that are among the youngest-skewing—Parks

and Recreation (38.9), Community (40.4), Up All Night (42.7)

and 1600 Penn (44.4)—are also among the lowest rated.

Some other interesting facts about median age:

NBC's Revolution in its regular Monday

night time period draws a median age audience of 46.8, but for repeat airings

on Saturday nights, the median age of the audience rises to 56.2.

Fox's American Idol on Wednesday nights has a median age audience of

48.7 and on Thursdays it is 49.3. NBC's The Voice on Monday nights has a

median age audience of 45.9 and on Tuesdays has a median age audience of 46.9.

The oldest-skewing action competition reality series is CBS' The Amazing

Race at 54.8, followed closely by Survivor at 53.6. American

Ninja Warrior on NBC averages 48.7.

The oldest-skewing show on the traditional millennial-skewing CW is the already

cancelled Emily Owens, M.D. (52.1), followed by on-the-bubble drama Nikita

(50), and then freshman hit drama Arrow (49.6). Quickly cancelled

drama Cult averaged 49.4. Freshman drama Beauty and theBeast,

also on the bubble, has a median age viewer of 45.2.

ABC's Once Upon a Time (47.9) and NBC's Parenthood (48.4) and

Revolution (46.8) will be the only dramas on the Big Four broadcast

networks to return next season that have a median age audience under 50.