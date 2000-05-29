It has a familiar sound to it

LOS ANGELES

There are some things Doug Herzog won't miss about FOX Television.

Among his least favorite moments were pitch meetings with outside producers seeking backing for a show. By Herzog's count, 10 different clueless wannabees opened their pitches with some variation of "Have you seen The Real World on MTV? It's great. You should really check it out."

Herzog, of course, had been head of programming for MTV and was the executive who launched The Real World, spending lots of time in the kids' ritzy quarters. "I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I think I've heard of it.'"