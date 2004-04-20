ISO: News Promo Extraordinaire

Electronic-media-promotion and design association PROMAX&BDA is teaming up with Jeff Kreiner, CBS News' vice president and creative director for advertising and promotion, to launch a search for the best local news promo in the country.

The contest's winner, dubbed "Hey, Did You See That!," will get a free trip to the Promax & BDA convention in New York June 23-25 to present their winning entry.

Promos will be considered in the categories of Best Local News Promotion; Best Promo Done on a Dime; and Best Breaking News Promo Produced in an Instant. There will be four runners-up and a grand prize winner in each category.

Submissions should be made to Jeff Kreiner, CBS News, 514 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019 and must be received by May 10, 2004.

