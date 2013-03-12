Isle Be in Touch

The Soggy Dollar Bar, a popular British Virgin Islands

resort nightspot named for its famous beach bar (and for inventing the original

Painkiller), had a dilemma. They wanted to find a way to reach out, and stay

digitally connected and engaged with the 110,000 rum-thirsty travelers who

ascend from the water and stumble barefoot up to their white sandy Jost Van

Dyke beach each year.





The Soggy Dollar folks liked the work done with lifestyle

brand retailer Life Is Good, so they enlisted the company responsible-SilverTech,

a digital marketing agency in Manchester, N.H.-for help in creating integrated

digital marketing strategies and bringing those strategies to life, from

concept to creation.





SilverTech's primary goal was to create a digital brand that

virtually brought previous visitors back to their time spent at Soggy Dollar.

In addition, by reconnecting with, and encouraging visitors to reminisce about

their experience online, Soggy Dollar hoped to grow previously stagnant online

sales of branded apparel and gifts via a new e-commerce website.





Like any tourism destination competing for traveler wallet

share, Soggy Dollar needed to find a way to maintain relationships with its

visitors in between trips.





"We reached out to SilverTech to help us create an

integrated brand experience that could be applied across our website, social

channels, email and even on the island," says Jerry O'Connell, owner of Soggy

Dollar Bar. "Knowing the emotional connection that visitors have to our beach,

to our infamous Painkiller rum drink, and to our staff, it was absolutely

critical that we found a partner who could recreate and bring to life the

authentic Soggy Dollar experience."





It's an experience that has led to the bar being named a top

10 Caribbean beach destination by Conde Nast Traveler. And as part of SilverTech's

strategic process, members of the team traveled to the Caribbean to experience

Soggy Dollar firsthand, where more than 200 visitors per day go to relax and

party at its White Bay location.





The beach bar is only accessible by swimming from a moored

boat or by beaching a dinghy, so currency is often soaked and soggy by the time

it arrives, hence the bar's descriptive name. There, the SilverTech team

investigated what made the place unique in order to translate that experience

through the Soggy Dollar website.





"People are so crazy about the authenticity of this place

that we had to maintain it online," said Erin Presseau, account director at

SilverTech, who worked on the Soggy Dollar project. "You get there and it's so

laidback and surrounded by natural beauty that you feel like you are on a

deserted island with 200 of your closest friends. So it became clear to us

immediately that every detail had to be authentic so we made sure the

photographs were real, the staff photos were current and the magical vibe of

the island came across in the messaging and interaction online."





The SilverTech team designed and developed a new,

interactive Soggy Dollar e-commerce enabled website, created email campaigns to

reconnect and grow relationships with travelers in between visits and kicked

off social media campaigns that included contests to further engage loyal fans

and encourage them to visit the new site.





More specifically, here are some of the ways the agency was

able to connect visitors both on and off the island:





Put a webcam on the beach so visitors can relive their

experience and potential visitors can find out what they are missing.

Use authentic photographs and colors, right down to a portrait of the bartender

mixing a cocktail, the exact number of stools at the bar and the color of the

Caribbean ocean.

Offer branded merchandise guests can purchase online-merchandise they couldn't

buy on-site because their swim-up route to the island bar prevented it.

Stay connected with guests via email through the Painkiller Club, named for the

bar's signature drink.

Encourage guests to share their experiences through social media sites such as Facebook,

Twitter and Foursquare.

The results have been impressive. In less than five months

after launching the new website, online sales are up almost 200% over what was

sold online the entire previous year, email subscriber lists have grown nearly

20%, the social media fan base is up 16% and social interactions have more than

doubled. In addition, the new website, launched at end of June 2012, earned a

gold Davey Award in the categories of marketing and tourism, which recognizes

agencies for their creativity.





SilverTech continues to work strategically and creatively

with Soggy Dollar as the company's official digital marketing partner, and

helps to craft ongoing campaigns and develop new interactive concepts for all

online, digital and mobile channels.





"We're delighted with the new ways we're keeping our

customers and fans connected to the one and only Soggy Dollar experience we've

worked so hard to create," says O'Connell. "We're hearing that it's the next

best thing to being here."



(The above case study was submitted for

publication by digital agency SilverTech.)