iSky becomes WildBlue

iSKY, developer of a satellite broadband Internet service, is changing its name to WildBlue Communications. "The WildBlue name and motto connote positive imagery for high-speed service, being able to reach anyone anywhere, the frontier spirit, space-age technology, down-to-earth customer service, and affordability," said Thomas Moore, WildBlue president and CEO. WildBlue's investors include EchoStar, Liberty Media Group, and TV Guide.