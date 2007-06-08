Isaiah Washington Fired From Grey's Anatomy

According to reports published on TMZ.com, Isaiah Washington has been fired from Grey's Anatomy.



The show's creator, Shonda Rimes, confirmed that the actor would not be invited back for the next season.



He fell out of favor with the cast and audiences after making an anti-gay comment aimed at fellow castmate T.R. Knight at the Golden Globes.



According to the reports, Washington--who went to rehab after the incident--released a statement saying "I am mad as hell and I am not going to take it any more" in response to his firing.