Isaac Lee Heads Up Univision News, Sandy Brown Runs Sports

Isaac Lee has been named president of Univision's news division, replacing Alina Falcon in that role. Falcon will consult on special projects.

Univision also announced that former Petry Holding CEO Alexander "Sandy" Brown has been named president of Univision's sports division.

Lee, 39, most recently founded and served as chairman and editor-in-chief of the magazine PODER. His responsibilities include "strategic and editorial oversight of programming and production across the Univision Networks, Univision Local Media and Univision Interactive Media," said Univision. Lee will be based in Miami and report to Cesar Conde, president, Univision Networks.

Brown, 48, joins Univision with over 20 years in broadcasting and media at ESPN, the NBA and CNBC, among others. He will be based in New York and will also report to Conde.

"We are thrilled to welcome Isaac and Sandy to the Univision family and believe that their extensive media experience and deep industry relationships will be instrumental in taking our news and sports offerings to the next level," said Univision Communications President/CEO Joe Uva. "I am confident that with his intimate understanding of our audiences, Isaac will further advance our mission to provide the most informative, unbiased and comprehensive news coverage to the U.S. Hispanic community while Sandy will further bolster our top-notch sports offerings with his profound track record of strategic and results-driven leadership in sports.

Uva also cited Falcon for her service at Univision. "We are delighted that she will remain a consultant and special advisor to the company so that we can continue to benefit from her insights," he said.