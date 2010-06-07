Irwin Gotlieb Joins OnScreen Summit Lineup
GroupM Global CEO Irwin Gotlieb has been named a keynote speaker
for the 2010 OnScreen Media Summit in New York City. The full-day event,
presented for the third year by B&C and Multichannel News, is
slated for Thurs., Oct. 28, at the Marriott Marquis.
A B&C Hall of Famer and 2010 recipient of the Brandon
Tartikoff Legacy Award from the National Association of Television Program
Executives (NATPE), Gotlieb is considered one of the most influential people in
the media industry, overseeing GroupM, the parent organization to WPP media
agencies including Maxus, MEC, MediaCom, and Mindshare.
Gotlieb joins a lineup that already includes CBS Corp. President
and CEO Leslie Moonves. Additional speakers and panels for the event will be
announced at a later date. The OnScreen Media Summit takes place the day
after the 20th Annual B&C Hall of Fame gala, Oct. 27 at New York
City's Waldorf-Astoria.
Register to attend at www.broadcastingcable.com/onscreen2010
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.