Irwin Gotlieb Joins OnScreen Summit Lineup

GroupM Global CEO Irwin Gotlieb has been named a keynote speaker

for the 2010 OnScreen Media Summit in New York City. The full-day event,

presented for the third year by B&C and Multichannel News, is

slated for Thurs., Oct. 28, at the Marriott Marquis.

A B&C Hall of Famer and 2010 recipient of the Brandon

Tartikoff Legacy Award from the National Association of Television Program

Executives (NATPE), Gotlieb is considered one of the most influential people in

the media industry, overseeing GroupM, the parent organization to WPP media

agencies including Maxus, MEC, MediaCom, and Mindshare.

Gotlieb joins a lineup that already includes CBS Corp. President

and CEO Leslie Moonves. Additional speakers and panels for the event will be

announced at a later date. The OnScreen Media Summit takes place the day

after the 20th Annual B&C Hall of Fame gala, Oct. 27 at New York

City's Waldorf-Astoria.

Register to attend at www.broadcastingcable.com/onscreen2010