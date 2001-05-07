IRTS to honor SNL imitators

The International Radio & Television Society's annual Foundation Awards luncheon has added a fourth honoree - make that fourth and fifth - to its May 9 ceremony at the Waldorf-Astoria Grand Ballroom.

Saturday Night Live's Darrell Hammond and Will Ferrell, whose dead-on Bush (Ferrell) and Gore (Hammond) became arguably the definitive teaming, will join honorees Aaron Sorkin (West Wing), Tim Russert (Meet the Press) and MTV (on its twentieth anniverary) in the spotlight.

The awards are for significant achievement in the past year. Presenters include Andrew Lack of NBC News and MTV's Carson Daly. Ticket information is available from Marilyn Ellis at 212-867-6650, x306. - John Eggerton