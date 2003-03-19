IRTS dinner still on

The International Radio and Television Society Foundation will go forward

with its plans Wednesday night to honor CBS president and CEO Leslie Moonves,

which will be taking place at about the same time United States may choose,

based on President Bush's timetable, to begin its war with Iraq.

Moonves is to receive the IRTS' "Gold Medal" at a dinner at the

Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

In recent days, the government has added extra security at media outlets, and

IRTS president Joyce Tudryn said a beefed-up security detail will be at the

dinner Wednesday night.