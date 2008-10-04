Ion's Burgess Warns Of Credit Crisis

Brandon Burgess, chairman of Ion Media Networks, said last week that the current credit crisis could affect “the entire broadcasting industry.”

“I am not aware of any broadcaster out there that does not rely on the credit markets, and most rely too much so,” he told a Media Institute luncheon crowd in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 1.

He said that though Wachovia had “millions of dollars of Ion's money” on deposit, it would not lend the network $1 million to open an office space in New York using their deposit as collateral.