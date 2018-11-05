Ion to Feature Six New Holiday Movies

Ion will premiere six holiday movies under its Bring the Holidays Home banner. Its tenth holiday movie season starts up Nov. 25. New and returning movies will air on weekends through Christmas.

The seasonal fun starts with Christmas Cupid’s Arrow, which starts Sunday, Nov. 25. Elisabeth Harnois and Jonathan Togo are in the cast. The movie is about a college professor with a history of finding the wrong guy. She joins a dating website, Cupid’s Arrow, and meets a guy but ends up falling for his roommate.

Wonderfilm Media Corporation produced Christmas Cupid’s Arrow.

“The holiday movie season has become a significant part of Ion Television’s programming strategy, and it continues to prove its value to both the network and our advertisers,” said Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO of Ion Media. “As a top-rated destination entering our tenth year of holiday movie offerings, we’re excited to continue this festive tradition for our loyal viewers.”

A Wedding for Christmas debuts Sunday, Dec. 2. Vivica A. Fox and Cristine Prosperi are in the cast. The film features a woman who has built a life in Los Angeles as a wedding planner. She returns home for her sister’s wedding, where sparks fly with a childhood pal.

Hybrid Films produces.

Rent-an-Elf shows Saturday, Dec. 8. Kim Shaw and Sean Patrick Thomas are in the cast. In the film, Ava owns Rent-an-Elf, which sets up Christmas for busy families. She’s hired by a newly single man and falls for the guy.

The Asylum produces.

A Snow White Christmas airs Sunday, Dec. 9. Carolyn Hennesy and Michelle Randolph are in the cast. Blanca Snow is faced with spending Christmas with her dastardly stepmother, Victoria. Victoria plots to beat Blanca out of her father’s inheritance. She hires a designer to renovate her home, and he falls for Blanca.

MarVista Entertainment produces that one.

Country Christmas Album debuts Saturday, Dec. 15. Hannah Barefoot and Evan Gamble star. Fading country star Tess records a Christmas album with ex-teen heartthrob Derek, and sparks fly.

MarVista Entertainment produces.

A Christmas in Royal Fashion runs Sunday, Dec. 16 and stars Cindy Busby and Diarmaid Murtagh. An assistant at a global PR firm is in charge of the Christmas fashion show and auction. A handsome young prince is chosen to be the face of the event, and he falls for the PR assistant. Will he still dig her when the prince finds out she’s not a boss?

Hybrid Films produces.