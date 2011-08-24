ION, PMC Partner on Entertainment News Service

ION

television and PMC announced Wednesday the launch of Entertainment News

Television (ENTV), a multi-platform breaking news service.

The

new service will use PMC's entertainment brands -- Deadline.com,

Hollywoodlife.com, TVLine.com and Movieline.com -- to deliver breaking

news simultaneously on the ION television network and the Web.

"ENTV

and this partnership with ION allow us to connect and extend both of

our audiences in a truly unique way, widening the reach of our content

and bringing more passionate entertainment consumers exclusives and

breaking news first -- as it happens," said Jay Penske, founder and CEO

of PMC.

"This

innovative agreement allows us to benefit from the successful and

explosive reporting which PMC's family of entertainment sites brings to

the marketplace, while allowing ION to bring this news to our viewers

first, before it hits any of the other traditional entertainment

outlets," said Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO of ION Media Networks.

The new partnership comes after ION's telecast of the Young Hollywood Awards in May, which is owned and produced by PMC.