ION, PMC Partner on Entertainment News Service
ION
television and PMC announced Wednesday the launch of Entertainment News
Television (ENTV), a multi-platform breaking news service.
The
new service will use PMC's entertainment brands -- Deadline.com,
Hollywoodlife.com, TVLine.com and Movieline.com -- to deliver breaking
news simultaneously on the ION television network and the Web.
"ENTV
and this partnership with ION allow us to connect and extend both of
our audiences in a truly unique way, widening the reach of our content
and bringing more passionate entertainment consumers exclusives and
breaking news first -- as it happens," said Jay Penske, founder and CEO
of PMC.
"This
innovative agreement allows us to benefit from the successful and
explosive reporting which PMC's family of entertainment sites brings to
the marketplace, while allowing ION to bring this news to our viewers
first, before it hits any of the other traditional entertainment
outlets," said Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO of ION Media Networks.
The new partnership comes after ION's telecast of the Young Hollywood Awards in May, which is owned and produced by PMC.
