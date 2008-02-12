Ion Adds M*A*S*H to Fall Lineup

Ion Media Networks is partnering with Twentieth Television to air the vintage comedy M*A*S*H on the Ion network come fall. The 14-Emmy winning program, about American medics in the Korean War, launched the careers of Alan Alda, Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit and others. It signed off in 1983.

“A timeless staple like M*A*S*H is a great win for our schedule, as we migrate our network to mainstream audience appeal in the 2008/2009 season,” said Ion Chairman/CEO Brandon Burgess. “We anticipate further announcements in coming months, including some shows that people may not expect from us, as we look to give ION Television a more light-hearted and open-minded programming sensibility.”

Ion added The Drew Carey Show on New Year’s Eve. Baywatch joins the lineup March 3. The station group features programs from the libraries of Warner Bros., Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television, among others.