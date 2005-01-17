The Invisible Asian-Americans

Television networks show an increasing number of ethnic faces as

minorities are fast becoming the majority.

Among these minorities are Asian-Americans; yet TV continues to turn a

blind eye to this group.

This unfortunately doesn't apply only to the casting of

Asian-Americans but is also apparent in the lack of opportunities behind the

camera and in the executive suites.

A recent Directors Guild of America report on hiring at the top 40 prime

time shows revealed that Asian-American directors came in last at 1%.

Meanwhile, the on-air environment for Asians remains stale. While

My Wife & Kids and The George Lopez Show, among

others, provide some representation for black and Hispanic America,

Asian-Americans are still left out. Margaret Cho's All-American Girl, the first and only prime time

network series starring an Asian-American, lived a very brief life.

Moreover, the few series on mainstream television that have featured

Asian-American actors tend to portray two-dimensional characters, often

speaking with thick accents.

Asian male characters are often portrayed as emasculated figures of

comic relief. Asian females are cast either as submissive or as “dragon

lady” seductresses.

Media have the power to control audience perceptions, tastes, opinions

and even actions.

As Asian-Americans, not only are we unable to see our own lives and

faces reflected on television devoid of flagrant stereotypes, but, perhaps even

more dangerous, the actions of other groups toward Asians can be affected as

well, resulting in everything from acts of hiring discrimination to violent

hate crimes.

Asian-Americans are in dire need of a basic media platform, a mainstream

venue through which we can both shape the landscape of media and watch dynamic,

complex and diverse portrayals of ourselves.

We still lack the basic representation on the small screen that BET and

Univision offer black and Hispanic viewers.

Since advertising is the Holy Grail, perhaps the lure of increased

marketing dollars will lead the change.

While making up only a third of the U.S. minority population

collectively represented by Hispanic and African-Americans, some 12 million

Asian-Americans account for more than half of the total buying power—nearly

$300 billion. And the Asian population is also growing nearly as fast as the

Hispanic population.

I am an Asian-American who is part of the “1.5 generation”: someone

who was born in Korea but grew up in the U.S. I consider myself to be a

full-blooded American.

My peers and I would like to have our distinct cultural voices heard and

our faces seen, while contributing on a larger scale to the fabric of this

nation, the same as other minority groups.

It is now up to the rest of the media industry to answer this call to

action.