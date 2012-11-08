Investigation Discovery Promotes Kevin Bennett to GM
Investigation Discovery has named a new general manager,
promoting Kevin Bennett to the position while retaining the responsibilities of
senior VP of programming and research for ID and Military Channel.
Bennett will report to Henry Schleiff, president and GM of
ID, Destination America and Military Channel. Jane Latman has also been
elevated to senior VP of development for ID, reporting to Bennett.
"Over the past year, Kevin has been my key business partner
for growing ID into the No. 10 brand for women and Jane is the creative genius
behind so many of our successful and highly addictive series," said
Schleiff in announcing the promotions.
Bennett is a 16-year veteran of Discovery Communications
where before joining Schleiff's senior management team he was senior VP of
programming at Discovery Channel and a programming executive for ID and
Military Channel.
Latman has held leadership roles at ID, Military Channel and
the now-defunct Discovery Times Channel since joining the company nine years
ago; before that, she was a freelance producer, director and writer.
