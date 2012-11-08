Investigation Discovery Promotes Kevin Bennett to GM

Investigation Discovery has named a new general manager,

promoting Kevin Bennett to the position while retaining the responsibilities of

senior VP of programming and research for ID and Military Channel.





Bennett will report to Henry Schleiff, president and GM of

ID, Destination America and Military Channel. Jane Latman has also been

elevated to senior VP of development for ID, reporting to Bennett.





"Over the past year, Kevin has been my key business partner

for growing ID into the No. 10 brand for women and Jane is the creative genius

behind so many of our successful and highly addictive series," said

Schleiff in announcing the promotions.





Bennett is a 16-year veteran of Discovery Communications

where before joining Schleiff's senior management team he was senior VP of

programming at Discovery Channel and a programming executive for ID and

Military Channel.





Latman has held leadership roles at ID, Military Channel and

the now-defunct Discovery Times Channel since joining the company nine years

ago; before that, she was a freelance producer, director and writer.