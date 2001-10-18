Intertainer intros VOD on Web

Intertainer launched an online video-on-demand service in partnership with Microsoft on Wednesday in 35 U.S. markets.

Intertainer will provide films through existing partnerships with Universal Studios, DreamWorks SKG, Warner Bros. and other studios and cable television networks. Intertainer is the first VOD Web service with access to so many mainstream movies.

Intertainer and Microsoft see the real VOD market in a future generation of PC users, including college students who typically have access to high-speed broadband networks.

Films will become available about 30 to 40 days after they hit video stores. Subscribers will pay $7.99 per month for access to a basic level of programming and must add $3.99 for a 24-hour license to watch new releases and $2.99 for separate library titles.

Microsoft's Windows Media Player will be the streaming technology. - Richard Tedesco