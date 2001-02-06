Intertainer gets VOD deal with Warner Music

Intertainer struck a video-on-demand licensing deal with Warner Music Group for rights to stream music videos online.

Under terms of the deal, U.S. Web surfers can tune in to watch music videos on the high-speed Intertainer.tv (750 kbps) and Intertainer.com. They'll have on-demand access to videos from the Atlantic, Elektra and Warner Brothers Records labels. Intertainer will also work with Warner on marketing new artists and promoting its catalog titles.

Intertainer already has a deal in place with Warner Bros., and content deals with Disney, NBC, ESPN, Discovery, A&E Networks, Sony Music and others.

- Richard Tedesco