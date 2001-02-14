Intertainer gets Universal access

Broadband entertainer Intertainer struck a long-term output deal with Universal Pay-Per-View to stream Universal films over Intertainer's digital cable connections.

Under terms of the deal, Universal will provide Intertainer all newly released films and library titles for Intertainer's digital cable video-on-demand service. Financial terms were not disclosed, but likely entail a revenue split similar to traditional pay-per-view video deals.

Universal Pictures was already among Intertainer's partners, along with Warner Bros., Disney, DreamWorks, Twentieth Century Fox, Sony, NBC, Discovery and ESPN. - Richard Tedesco