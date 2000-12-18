Into Intertainer

Intertainer has tapped Into Networks to add interactive software such as games and other software titles to its entertainment-on-demand broadband network. According to the terms of the agreement, Intertainer will handle all consumer marketing, including the branding, promotion and programming of the software-on-demand (SOD) feature. Intertainer will work with content publishers to secure the rights to CD-ROM and other software. For its part, Into Networks will provide the technology and integration services for the SOD service.