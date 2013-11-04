Internet Broadcasting Reports Client Renewals

Digital publishing technology and services provider Internet Broadcasting Systems, Inc. (IB) has renewed its deals with a number of stations groups, including Hearst Television Inc., Post-Newsweek Stations, Morgan Murphy Media and Bonten Media Group.

In each case the contract renewals included an expanded range of services, IB reported.

"These contract renewals signify clients' confidence in their partnerships with IB while strengthening their commitment to delivering a superior end-user experience to their audiences and a superior marketing solution to their advertisers," said Elmer Baldwin, CEO of Internet Broadcasting Systems.

As part of the renewal, Hearst Television Inc., which already uses IB's full publishing, digital agency and news and content solutions, will receive additional video and social media services.

Post-Newsweek Stations, meanwhile expanded its existing "full solutions" agreement, to include dedicated development resources and will be working with IB to expand its digital businesses.

Morgan Murphy Media will be adding mobile services and expanding IB’s digital agency services to its existing services while Bonten Media Group has contracted for additional mobile website solutions.