Internet Broadcasting Appoints New CTO

Digital publishing solution provider Internet Broadcasting (IB) has hired Todd Carter, former VP of enterprise architecture and strategy at Best Buy, as its new chief technology officer.

In this new role, Mr. Carter will lead product development, product management and quality assurance in the creation and integration of new digital solutions for IB, which works with such media companies as Hearst Television, McGraw-Hill Broadcasting and Post-Newsweek Stations.

"We are excited to have Todd join our executive team to help drive our new products," said Elmer Baldwin, CEO of IB, in a statement. "He has deep roots in information technology, large complex systems, building high performance teams and delivering world-class products which is a great fit for IB and the market we serve."

At Best Buy, Carter led the delivery of many large technology initiatives; earlier in his career, Carter led product development for Previsor and held technology leadership positions at Wells Fargo.