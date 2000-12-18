Peter E. Stilson,

executive VP, communications solutions business unit, Norstan, Minneapolis, joins Internet Broadcasting Systems, Minneapolis as chief operating officer. Mark Zagorski,

senior VP, marketing and development, WorldNow, New York, named executive VP.

Ken Gold,

VP, marketing, Pseudo, New York, joins Eyada.com, NewYork, as VP, marketing.

Allied Fields Gregg A. Willinger,

partner and executive VP, Conrad Shadlen Corp., New York, creates Willinger Talent Agency, New York.