Appointments at Dreamlife, New York: Peter Lund, president, CBS Inc., New York, joins as CEO; James W. Dauphinee, senior VP, programming and development, CBS Eyemark Entertainment, New York, joins as senior VP, content development.

Steven Lewis, executive producer, film and documentary division, Mandalay Media Arts, Los Angeles, joins AntEye.com, there, as executive VP.

Wesley A. Jackson, director, vertical markets, E.W. Scripps Co., Knoxville, Tenn., joins Belo Interactive, Dallas, as VP, sales.

Jeffery Robertson, VP, network services, Cogeco Cable Canada Inc., Toronto, joins Comcast@Home, Silver Spring, Md., as GM, Washington metro/Virginia region.

Jennifer Snell, investigative reporter and anchor, WTXF-TV Philadelphia, joins The FeedRoom Inc., New York, as national anchor.