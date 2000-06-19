Appointments at iCAST Comedy, New York: Brian Murphy, CEO, US Concepts, New York, joins as CEO; Lara Stein, president, iXL, New York, joins as president.

Fred Graver, senior VP, VH1.com, New York, named senior VP/GM, sonic.net, MTVi Group, New York.

Kevin Smith, programming director, Midwest Sports Channel, Minneapolis, joins Internet Broadcasting Systems Inc., Minneapolis, as director of sports.

Gene Falk, senior VP/GM, Direct-to-Home, New York, joins Showtime Digital Media Group, New York, as senior VP.

Appointments at LiveWave Inc, Newport, R.I.: Cynthia Swensen, director of business development, metro channels, Rainbow Programming, New York, joins as senior VP, business development; Jamie Edgar, associate producer/director, Kunhardt Productions, New York, joins as VP, programming; Katherine Johnson, marketing executive, Turner Broadcasting and Time Warner, New York, joins as director of marketing.