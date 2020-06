Mitchell Praver, VP, managing director, National Geographic Society, Washington, joins nationalgeographic.com, as president.

Steve White, director, product planning and research, MSNBC.com, Redmond, Wash., named chief technology officer.

Jeffrey M. Applegate, managing director, Lehman Bros., New York, also joins UpdateThis.com, New York, as member, board of directors.

John Terenzio, executive VP, FOX Sports Net, Los Angeles, joins Broadband Sports Inc., Los Angeles, as president, broadband services.