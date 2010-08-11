International Emmy News, Current Affairs Noms Announced

More Emmys Coverage

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Wednesday announced the nominees for the news and current affairs categories. The eight nominees represent seven countries: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, China, Qatar, Russia and the United Kingdom.

The winners will be announced alongside their American counterparts at a ceremony on Sept. 27 at Lincoln Center in New York City.

"The 2010 International Emmy Award Nominees for News & Current Affairs offer a fascinating window into the human drama constantly unfolding around the world in conflict zones, politics or even daily life," said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of The International Academy, in a statement. "We congratulate them for their outstanding achievements in television reporting."

The full list of nominees follows:

NEWS

Al Jazeera English News Hour - Gaza War

Al Jazeera English, Qatar

Pakistan-Terrors' Front Line -

Sky News, United Kingdom

News: Extended News Coverage on Obama's Visit to Russia

RT Channel, Russia

Jornal Nacional: Blackout in Brazil

TV Globo, Brazil

CURRENT AFFAIRS

Tuesday Report: Child Abduction

Television Broadcasts Limited, Hong Kong, China

Dispatches -Pakistan's Taliban Generation

October Film for Channel 4, United Kingdom

Enquete: The Ultimate Forgiveness -

Societe Radio-Canada, Canada

Telenoche: Glaciers,The First Veto

Artear-Canal 13, Argentina