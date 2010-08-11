International Emmy News, Current Affairs Noms Announced
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Wednesday announced the nominees for the news and current affairs categories. The eight nominees represent seven countries: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, China, Qatar, Russia and the United Kingdom.
The winners will be announced alongside their American counterparts at a ceremony on Sept. 27 at Lincoln Center in New York City.
"The 2010 International Emmy Award Nominees for News & Current Affairs offer a fascinating window into the human drama constantly unfolding around the world in conflict zones, politics or even daily life," said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of The International Academy, in a statement. "We congratulate them for their outstanding achievements in television reporting."
The full list of nominees follows:
NEWS
Al Jazeera English News Hour - Gaza War
Al Jazeera English, Qatar
Pakistan-Terrors' Front Line -
Sky News, United Kingdom
News: Extended News Coverage on Obama's Visit to Russia
RT Channel, Russia
Jornal Nacional: Blackout in Brazil
TV Globo, Brazil
CURRENT AFFAIRS
Tuesday Report: Child Abduction
Television Broadcasts Limited, Hong Kong, China
Dispatches -Pakistan's Taliban Generation
October Film for Channel 4, United Kingdom
Enquete: The Ultimate Forgiveness -
Societe Radio-Canada, Canada
Telenoche: Glaciers,The First Veto
Artear-Canal 13, Argentina
