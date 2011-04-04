International Digital Emmy Awards Announced at MIP TV

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the International Digital Emmy Awards at a ceremony at MIP TV in Cannes today that was attended by over 300 international executives from the television, broadband and mobile industries.

HIGHRISE: Out My Window, an interactive web documentary about high-rises and the people who live in them, from the National Film Board of Canada, won in the Non-Fiction Category.

Battlefront II, which follows 12 young people running campaigns to save the world, from Raw TV and Airlock for Channel 4 in the U.K. won its second Digital Emmy Award in the Children & Young People Category.

Shankaboot, a web-series that explores social problems in the Arab world that are often overlooked by the media, from Batoota Films and BBC World Service Trust, garnered the first Digital Emmy Award for Lebanon by winning the Fiction Category.

In addition, the Pioneer Prize was presented to Jon M. Chu, the creator and executive producer of the global online dance phenomenon, The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers, for innovative contributions to the field of digital entertainment.

"This year's winners attest to the power of social media throughout the world," said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, in a statement. "We congratulate them for being on the cutting edge of a vital new form of expression."