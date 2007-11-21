International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Re-Elects Paisner

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences re-elected president and CEO Bruce Paisner for a two-year term.

The election took place Nov. 19, the same day as the 35th International Emmy Awards, and was announced Wednesday by the academy’s board of directors.

Paisner, president of Hearst Entertainment, has led the academy since January 2004. His new term begins Jan. 1, 2008.

“It is an honor to be asked by my colleagues to continue to lead this great organization,” Paisner said in a statement. “The International Academy has significantly grown its membership and its global reach over the last four years, and I look forward to more international outreach for the future.”