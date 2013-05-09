InterMedia: Outdoor Bidding is Done

In the end, the man with the biggest checkbook appears to have prevailed in the ongoing bidding war for Outdoor Channel.

In an interview Thursday, InterMedia Partners managing partner Peter Kern said the Sportsman Channel parent will not stand in the way of billionaire Stan Kroenke's Kroenke Sports & Entertainment's latest offer for Outdoor - a $10.25 per share all cash bid that was launched Wednesday evening.

"I suppose this is the end," Kern said in an interview. "It's getting ridiculous."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.