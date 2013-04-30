InterMedia Makes Counter Offer for Outdoor

Not to be outdone by the group that outdid its earlier bid

for Outdoor Channel, InterMedia Partners, parent of the Sportsman Channel, has

made a $9.15 per share cash offer for the hunting, fishing and outdoor life

network.

In a letter to Outdoor Channel Tuesday, InterMedia, headed

by cable pioneer Leo J. Hindery Jr., said it believed its proposal is superior

to the one made by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment in March.

That offer, for $8.75 per share in cash, had scrapped an earlier cash and stock

deal InterMedia had for the channel.

Outdoor Channel shareholders were scheduled to

vote on the KSE proposal on May 8. In its letter, InterMedia said its offer

would remain open until 5 p.m. on May 7.