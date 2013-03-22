InterMedia Made Two Tries to Best Kroenke's Outdoor Channel Offer

InterMedia Partners went back to the negotiating table twice

to try to salvage its deal to merge with Outdoor Channel earlier this month,

but according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

late Thursday could not best the $227 million all-cash offer from Kroenke

Sports & Entertainment.





Outdoor Channel had originally agreed

to a $208 million merger deal with InterMedia back in November, which would

have given Outdoor shareholders a mixture of $8 in cash for each of their

shares and an interest in a combined publicly traded entity to be called

InterMedia Outdoors Holdings. That agreement was headed toward the finish line

when Kroenke

lobbed in an unsolicited all-cash offer for Outdoor on Feb. 27, halting the

process. Outdoor determined the Kroenke deal to be superior on March 8 and on

March 13 said it had accepted the sports and entertainment giant's proposal.





But that was not without first giving InterMedia the chance

to increase its bid. According to the proxy statement filed March 21 with the

SEC, InterMedia had increased its bid on March 7 to $8.75 per share in cash (up

to $115 million) and half a share of InterMedia Outdoors (up to 34.8% of total

shares) for each Outdoor share held. But several other sticking points - a

reverse termination fee of $9 million, a limit on any damages to Outdoor of $25

million in the event of a breach of the deal, a $6.5 million termination fee

payable by Outdoor if the deal were scrapped and a $2.5 million management advisory

fee payable to InterMedia upon closing - were still intact.



