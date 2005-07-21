Interactive Emmy Finalists Named

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Interactive Peer Group Thursday named its list of finalists for the 2004-2005 Outstanding Achievement for Interactive Television Emmy Awards.

The Interactive Television Emmy Awards recognize excellence in original interactive TV programming content, applications or services, which have been deployed domestically June 2004 and May 2005.

The juried awards have a possibility of one, more than one or no awards given. There are no nominations, only finalists. The five finalists in each area now go to round two: Judging by blue ribbon jury panels will be held Aug. 2.

The awards will be presented at the 2005 Primetime Creative Arts Awards on Sept. 11 at the Shrine Auditorium.



The finalists for the 2004-2005 Outstanding Achievement for Interactive Television Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Achievement in Program Specific Enhanced or Interactive Television:

• 2005 TV Land Awards All Access (TV Land, Nick at Night, Zetools)

• Celebrity Blackjack Interactive (GSN, Goldpocket, Oceanic Time Warner)

• The DirectTV Sports Mix (DirectTV)

• One Tree Hill uDecide (The WB Television Network)

• Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Valleycrest Productions)

Outstanding Achievement for Non-Program Specific Enhanced or Interactive Television for a Channel, Network or Service:

• AOL Music On Demand (AOL Time Warner, Zetools)

• The DirectTV Interactive Service (DirectTV)

• iO Interactive Optimum Digital Cable Service (Cablevisions Systems Corporation)

• Reuters Interactive TV Channel (Reuters)

• Sesame Street Games (Sesame Workshop)