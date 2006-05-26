Intelsat/PanAmSat Merger Passes Antitrust Muster

Satellite operator Intelsat has been informed that the United States Department of Justice is closing its antitrust investigation of Intelsat’s proposed $3.2 billion merger with PanAmSat. According to Intelsat,

the Justice Department is not seeking any conditions on the proposed merger and is not otherwise commenting on it.

The transaction remains under FCC review.

“With the Justice Department’s decision not to challenge our transaction, we are moving full-speed ahead with our integration planning and preparations,” says Intelsat CEO David McGlade. “We will be finalizing our financing over the next few weeks, and should be in a position to close soon after receiving FCC approval. The new Intelsat post-merger will be one, fully-integrated, world-class provider of advanced communications solutions, with an employee team focused on customer service and technical excellence.”