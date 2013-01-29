Intelligence Group Selects Top 2012 Gen Y Digital Marketing Campaigns

The Intelligence Group, publisher of the Cassandra Report,

the ongoing study of young consumers, just announced the winners of the first

Cass Digital Awards, recognizing the best youth-focused digital marketing

initiatives of 2012.





The awards honor the companies and brands that "were able to

best capture the essence and imaginations of Gen Y through their marketing

efforts" in 2012, IG said in announcing the recipients.





"This is an exciting time for the advertising industry as so

many brands are constantly breaking new ground in their efforts to engage

elusive young consumers," said Joe Kessler, president, The Intelligence Group. "We

felt that it would be worthwhile to take a step back and bookmark some of the

cutting edge campaigns that are leading the way by putting their understanding

of young consumers into play in daring and unexpected ways."





Kessler added that "the best activations have two important characteristics

in common-each is true to the brand or product it represents and each displays

an element of technology innovation or creative expression which we hadn't seen

before."





The Cass Award winners were selected by a panel of

Intelligence Group research "experts and trend analysts who have spent the last

year investigating the most effective ways of engaging with young consumers."





The winners include: Pizza franchise Mellow Mushroom;

JetBlue; Budweiser; Ikea; The Obama Campaign; Volkswagen; Target; Bodyform; Red

Bull; Neiman Marcus/Target; Oreo; Grey Poupon; and Topshop.





Here's a complete list of the winners and a description by

the Intelligence Group of each of the campaigns:



Best Live-stream Stunt: Red Bull Stratos Live Jump





The brand sponsored Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner in a

record-setting dive to break the speed of sound. The dive was shown by more

than 40 TV stations and 130 digital outlets, and some eight million viewers

tuned in to see Baumgartner set a world record in aerospace history. A

post-jump photo of Baumgartner, shared by Red Bull on its official Facebook

page, received nearly 216,000 likes, 10,000 comments and 29,000 shares-in under

an hour. And the day of the jump, Red Bull dominated Twitter, as Stratos

accounted for half of the trending topics worldwide.



Best Small Space Solution: Ikea





To demonstrate its commitment to providing furniture

solutions for those living in limited spaces-namely young, lower-earning city

dwellers-Ikea crammed the contents of an entire warehouse into a 10.5 x 8.8 cm Web

banner. Despite its small size, the resultant banner was patently shoppable and

the retailer turned the once-thought-arbitrary sidebar Web banner into a

functional, useful, even enjoyable interactive application.



Most Effective Use of a Vlogger: Volkswagen's "Don't

Make-up and Drive!" PSA





Volkswagen tapped Nikkie, a famed "haul" vlogger, to create "a

crash course to shine" tutorial, in which a typical makeup lesson is brought to

an abrupt, potentially tragic halt in its simulation of a car crash. Within

just five days of its release, the video was viewed almost 130,000 times. In

the seven months since its initial release, it has received nearly 1.5 million

views, and has sparked significant social media discussion across the Web to

raise awareness.



Most Creative E-Comm Integration: Target's Shoppable Film





Target's fashion-savvy rom-com features a scrolling sidebar,

which displays the items currently on-screen and allows users to click to

either purchase the item or share it via social media, without disrupting the

playback. The 12-minute mini-movie was rolled out in increments over the span

of a week, enticing shoppers to return to see the romantic plot play out to its

conclusion, and the items featured were sold in-store and online for a limited

four-week run.



Best Online-Offline Stalking: Mellow Mushroom's Giant





Mellow Mushroom's giant felt mascot, an anthropomorphized

stoner mushroom, followed consumers in real life, which rewarded select fans

with a unique and memorable experience and created dynamic, original and

eminently shareable content, in the form of amusing video footage of the giant

mushrooms trailing their unsuspecting victims.



Best Use of QR Codes: Budweiser





Budweiser outfitted a local bar with a QR code-enabled clock

that allowed happy hour socializers to extend the much-celebrated discount

drinking hours by one minute for every Bud purchased. By summer's end, some

50,000 drinkers had used the clock to extend happy hour by a sum total of 6,000

minutes.



Most Clever Campaign About the Campaign: JetBlue





In JetBlue's Live Free or Fly campaign, the company ran a

promotion that offered voters a chance to win a free flight out of the country

should their favored candidate fall short at the polls. In the wake of Obama's

victory, the airline followed through on its word, sending 1,006 lucky/unlucky

Republicans on a defeat-driven trip abroad...with, of course, the option to

return should they so choose.



Best Application of Peer Pressure: The Obama Campaign's 'Remind Friends to Vote'





President Obama's strategists executed one of the first-ever

attempts at using Facebook on a mass scale to replicate the in-person,

door-to-door efforts of field organizers. Roughly one in five people who were

reached out to through the app ultimately acted on the requested civic

duty-primarily because the pressure was exerted by someone they knew.



Best Brand Response: Bodyform Video Response





When Richard Neill posted a tongue-in-cheek comment on

Bodyform's Facebook page, jokingly accusing the brand of lying for years about

how joyful and adventurous "that time of the month" can be (when really it only

turned his "loving, gentle" girlfriend into "the little girl from the exorcist

[sic]"), the feminine hygiene product brand opted to fight sarcasm with

sarcasm. After watching Neill's comment go viral, garnering some 100,000 likes,

Bodyform posted a witty video response, featuring a fictional CEO admitting to

having sugarcoated the harsh actualities of menstruation, and rehashing the

reality in detail-all because Richard had unwittingly demanded the truth. The

dry and biting video went viral, racking up more than three million views on

YouTube and propelling the little-known UK-based brand into the comedic

spotlight.



Freshest Ad: Oreo's Daily Twist





To celebrate Oreo's 100th anniversary, the cookie brand

challenged itself to create a new and culturally relevant ad every day for 100

days. By the end of the campaign's three-month run, likes, comments and shares

across Oreo's social media accounts had increased by 100%-rising from an

average of 7,000 to 14,000. Through social media engagement and an element of "daily

surprise," Oreo was able to keep fans tuned in throughout, giving them a "cookie

lens" through which to view unfolding world events.



Most Exclusive Filter: The Grey Poupon Society of Good

Taste





Grey Poupon turned away some fans who tried to like its

Facebook page, "the Society of Good Taste," and implemented an algorithm that

scanned profiles for things like entertainment preferences, vulgarity and

vocabulary to determine which "likes" would be accepted and which would be

denied. Though Grey Poupon arguably risked backlash for denying certain fans

entry, it nonetheless created an interactive Facebook experience and gave

accepted applicants reason to post about it on their own pages, in the form of

a sharable badge proclaiming their worthiness and good taste.



Best in Show: Topshop Live Fashion Show





For London Fashion Week last September, Topshop transformed

its seasonal fashion show into a bona fide social extravaganza, giving fans

unprecedented access to live, real-time content, and drastically enhancing the

availability of the many brand-new featured products. The Live Fashion Show ultimately

attracted more than two million viewers, and Topshop sold out of some of its

new lines even before the live-stream broadcast was completed. By lowering the

barrier to high fashion, and essentially opening its doors to the entire world,

Topshop turned a once-exclusive event into a globally significant experience

that both engaged and excited new and existing fans.