Intel Plans to Launch 'Smart' Internet TV Bundles This Year

Intel sometime in 2013 expects to debut a broadband-delivered TV service that includes "proper" live and on-demand content, according to Erik Huggers, corporate VP and general manager of Intel Media.

The chip giant will compete with incumbent cable, satellite and telco TV services based on features -- not price -- Huggers said, speaking Tuesday at AllThingsD's "D: Dive Into Media" conference in Dana Point, Calif.

"I think we can bring an incredible television experience via the Internet to consumers," Huggers said. "What this is not about ... is a value play."

