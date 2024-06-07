INSP Promotes Pair of Technology Execs
John Rouda advances to EVP, technology; Eric Edwards named VP, media logistics
INSP, a family friendly and Western-content focused cable network, has elevated a pair of technology executives, tapping John Rouda as executive VP of technology and Eric Edwards as VP, media logistics.
Rouda, who joined the Indian Land, South Carolina-based cable programmer in 2016, most recently was its VP, technology. He holds more than 25 years of experience in such areas as software engineering, DevOps, infrastructure and cybersecurity. In addition to his professional duties, he teaches part-time at Winthrop University and hosts the podcast A Geek Leader, where he interviews guests and shares book reviews and concepts with an eye toward mentoring future tech leaders.
“John possesses an ability to simplify complex challenges and create profitable, sustainable outcomes,” INSP CEO David Cerullo said in a statement. “He has developed a highly motivated and culturally diverse team of skilled technical professionals that keep our network operations adaptable, efficient and secure.”
Edwards, who’ll report to Rouda in his new role, joined INSP in 2018 after six years at NBCUniversal. As senior director of media operations, he has introduced to the network updated media workflows and design in areas such as postproduction, mastering, digital restoration and digital distribution. He started his career in postproduction and distribution of independent feature films.
“Eric is a seasoned media professional whose entertainment experience and skillset has been invaluable to the technology team,” Rouda said in a statement. “He is an expert at automation, integration, and operational enhancement. His design and execution of large-scale initiatives has played a pivotal role in content distribution to FAST, linear and OTT digital channels. We are fortunate to have Eric’s incredible talent and kind demeanor leading multiple INSP initiatives.”
INSP says it is available in some 47 million homes, offering a lineup that includes original series, Westerns, action-oriented dramas and films that feature adventure and heroic characters.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.