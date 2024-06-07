INSP Promotes Pair of Technology Execs

INSP, a family friendly and Western-content focused cable network, has elevated a pair of technology executives, tapping John Rouda as executive VP of technology and Eric Edwards as VP, media logistics.

Rouda, who joined the Indian Land, South Carolina-based cable programmer in 2016, most recently was its VP, technology. He holds more than 25 years of experience in such areas as software engineering, DevOps, infrastructure and cybersecurity. In addition to his professional duties, he teaches part-time at Winthrop University and hosts the podcast A Geek Leader, where he interviews guests and shares book reviews and concepts with an eye toward mentoring future tech leaders.

“John possesses an ability to simplify complex challenges and create profitable, sustainable outcomes,” INSP CEO David Cerullo said in a statement. “He has developed a highly motivated and culturally diverse team of skilled technical professionals that keep our network operations adaptable, efficient and secure.”

Edwards, who’ll report to Rouda in his new role, joined INSP in 2018 after six years at NBCUniversal. As senior director of media operations, he has introduced to the network updated media workflows and design in areas such as postproduction, mastering, digital restoration and digital distribution. He started his career in postproduction and distribution of independent feature films.

“Eric is a seasoned media professional whose entertainment experience and skillset has been invaluable to the technology team,” Rouda said in a statement. “He is an expert at automation, integration, and operational enhancement. His design and execution of large-scale initiatives has played a pivotal role in content distribution to FAST, linear and OTT digital channels. We are fortunate to have Eric’s incredible talent and kind demeanor leading multiple INSP initiatives.”

INSP says it is available in some 47 million homes, offering a lineup that includes original series, Westerns, action-oriented dramas and films that feature adventure and heroic characters.