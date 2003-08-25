Insight’s Kelly quitting

Kim Kelly, one of the most senior women executives in cable, is resiging from

MSO Insight Communications.

As president and COO, Kelly was ranked second behind COO Mike Willner.

Kelly, who has been with Insight 13 years, has in recent months entertained

jobs running other media companies.

She will remain with Insight until Nov. 30, then has agreed to be available

for consulting services for up to two years.

Insight is searching for another COO.