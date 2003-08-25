Insight’s Kelly quitting
Kim Kelly, one of the most senior women executives in cable, is resiging from
MSO Insight Communications.
As president and COO, Kelly was ranked second behind COO Mike Willner.
Kelly, who has been with Insight 13 years, has in recent months entertained
jobs running other media companies.
She will remain with Insight until Nov. 30, then has agreed to be available
for consulting services for up to two years.
Insight is searching for another COO.
