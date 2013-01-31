Insight Powers Time Warner Cable Q4
Time Warner Cable reported stronger than expected earnings
on Thursday morning, fueled mainly by its December acquisition of Insight
Communications.
Revenue for the second largest cable operator in the country
rose 9.9 % to $5.5 billion and operating income before depreciation and
amortization (OIBDA) was up about 10.1% in the fourth quarter. For the full
year, revenue increased 8.7% and OIBDA was up 8.3%.
Not including the December
Insight acquisition, revenue grew 4.2% to $5.2 billion and OIBDA was up
5.6% to about $2 billion in the quarter.
In a statement, TWC chairman and CEO Glenn Britt attributed
the increased to the Insight acquisition and strong showings in advanced
services and on the advertising front. TWC reported ad revenue of $313 million
in the quarter, up 20%
