Insight Powers Time Warner Cable Q4

Time Warner Cable reported stronger than expected earnings

on Thursday morning, fueled mainly by its December acquisition of Insight

Communications.

Revenue for the second largest cable operator in the country

rose 9.9 % to $5.5 billion and operating income before depreciation and

amortization (OIBDA) was up about 10.1% in the fourth quarter. For the full

year, revenue increased 8.7% and OIBDA was up 8.3%.

Not including the December

Insight acquisition, revenue grew 4.2% to $5.2 billion and OIBDA was up

5.6% to about $2 billion in the quarter.

In a statement, TWC chairman and CEO Glenn Britt attributed

the increased to the Insight acquisition and strong showings in advanced

services and on the advertising front. TWC reported ad revenue of $313 million

in the quarter, up 20%

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.